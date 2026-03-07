16 killed, 35 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Nabi Chit

BEIRUT, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced today that the death toll from a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Nabi Chit in the Baalbek district has risen to 16, with 35 others injured.

The ministry’s Emergency Health Operations Centre said in a statement that the toll remains preliminary.

Separately, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that three people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the village of Burj Rahhal in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the Emergency Health Operations Centre at Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli war on Lebanon since dawn last Monday had risen to 217, with 798 others injured.