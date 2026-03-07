Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Waseef group announced a contribution of AED 2 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in helping fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which prioritises the fight against hunger and integrates it as a key pillar of many of the initiatives and projects His Highness sponsors.

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger, aims to introduce sustainable food solutions and protect children from hunger.

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Ubaid Memoni, Vice Chairman of Al Waseef Group, affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger carries a profound humanitarian dimension. By focusing on children suffering from hunger and malnutrition in underserved communities, the campaign highlights the pressing need for intensified, integrated efforts to provide urgent nutrition for tens of millions of children.

he stated: “It is an honour to join the contributors to this Ramadan campaign and support humanitarian initiatives in the UAE. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and their sustainable programmes to fight hunger around the world.”

The number 11.5 represents the separating line between a situation recoverable by quick intervention, and another where a child is facing the risk of mortality. A middle-upper arm circumference (MUAC) measurement under 11.5 indicates wasting, and the loss of the minimum required muscle mass and nutritional reserve, and a life-threatening vulnerability of the immune system.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).