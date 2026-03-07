15 militants killed in two security operations in southwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Pakistani army announced today that at least 15 militants were killed in two separate security operations in Balochistan province in southwest Pakistan.

In a statement, the army said security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Harnai area of Balochistan after receiving reports about the presence of militants. Forces raided the hideout, and intense clashes resulted in the killing of 12 militants.

The statement added that the second operation was carried out in the Basima area of Balochistan after forces detected the presence of militants. Following a heavy exchange of fire, three militants were killed, while weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the dead militants.