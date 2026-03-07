UAE air defences intercept 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which, 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea.

Air defence systems also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 205 were destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed within the territory of the UAE.

A total of 1,305 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,229 were intercepted, while 76 drones fell within the territory of the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in three deaths of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 112 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempt to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities.