Continuous growth in education indicators across GCC countries enhances investment in human capital: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Statistics issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicate continuous growth in education indicators across GCC countries at various educational levels.

This growth is driven by rising student numbers and the expansion of educational institutions, reflecting increasing attention to developing human capital and improving the quality of education in the region.

According to the statistical data, the total number of school students in GCC countries during the 2023/2024 academic year reached about 9.7 million students, while the number of higher education students exceeded 1.79 million.

In addition, there were approximately 993 thousand children enrolled in early childhood education, and more than 120 thousand learners in adult education programmes. These figures highlight the continued and growing demand for education across all levels in GCC countries.

The indicators also show a near-balanced distribution of students by gender, with male students reaching around 4.9 million (50.5%), compared to 4.8 million female students (49.5%), reflecting a clear convergence in educational access opportunities between males and females.

Regarding educational staff, the total number of teachers in school education across GCC countries reached approximately 836.6 thousand teachers during the 2023/2024 academic year. Of these, 626.8 thousand teachers work in the public sector (74.9%), while 209.9 thousand teachers are employed in the private sector (25.1%), underscoring the pivotal role of the public sector in supporting the education system and providing qualified human resources.

Educational institutions have also witnessed notable expansion, with the total number of schools reaching 32,743, kindergartens 10,802, in addition to 282 higher education institutions, and 1,013 adult education centres, reflecting the continuous growth of educational infrastructure and ongoing investment in its development.

In terms of student density, the average number of students per school in the public sector reached about 302 students, compared to 288 students in private schools, indicating relatively higher student density in public schools due to the increasing demand for them.

Overall, these indicators reflect the continued efforts of GCC countries to develop their educational systems and strengthen investment in education as a fundamental pillar for supporting the knowledge economy and achieving sustainable development goals, in line with economic transformations and the evolving requirements of the future labour market in the region.