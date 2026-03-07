Final opportunity to participate in sustainable impact challenge 2026 by Majra - National CSR Fund

DUBAI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- As the deadline for submitting sustainable projects approaches, Majra - National CSR Fund invites project leaders from the Private Sector, Third Sector, and Academic Institutions to participate in the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026, a National Challenge designed to advance CSR, ESG and Sustainability in the UAE.

With registration approaching its final deadline, organisations are encouraged to submit their projects and showcase their sustainable impact in the UAE.

Projects that won in the first edition of the Sustainable Impact Challenge last year received national recognition, including cash awards, as well as the Verified Impact Project designation from Majra - National CSR Fund.

This recognition affirms the project’s credibility and its national alignment with the national priorities of the UAE, while opening doors to further support through a trusted network of partners.

High-performing projects also benefited from opportunities to scale projects through Marfa'a Majra , which provides Support Services designed to strengthen operational models and enable organisations to expand their social impact and environmental impact sustainably.

Applying to the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026 is simple and accessible. Registration is completed electronically using UAE Pass through a platform designed user-friendly, allowing organisations to complete their submission and provide Project Documentation with ease.

The Challenge follows a Multi-stage Process that includes Public Voting, professional Expert Review, Verification, and final accreditation, ensuring Fair, Merit-based Recognition and identifying the highest-impact projects aligned with the national priorities of the UAE.

Projects are evaluated based on Evidence-based Assessment, Measurable Impact, Implementation Quality, and Project Alignment with the UAE Sustainability Priorities.

The current edition features cash awards, including AED500,000 for first place, AED250,000 for second place, and AED100,000 for third place. It also recognises shortlisted projects and other projects deserving special distinction, while offering qualified projects the opportunity to receive Qualification Certificates or the Verified Impact Project designation.

Majra - National CSR Fund calls on all Licensed Organisations in the UAE with projects that meet the criteria outlined on the official website to complete their Project Submission before 23rd March 2026, and become part of national success stories contributing to Measurable National Impact.