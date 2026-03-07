NCM forecasts cloudy weather with possible light rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rainfall over some western, coastal and island areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, with the first high tide at 16:19 and the second at 04:07, while the first low tide will occur at 10:03 and the second at 21:40.

The Oman Sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 13:15 and the second at 00:06, while the first low tide will occur at 18:18 and the second at 07:04.