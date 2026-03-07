Sharjah Islamic Affairs organises 15,000 Ramadan lectures, lessons

SHARJAH, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs announced that it organised approximately 14,850 lessons and lectures in mosques across the Emirate of Sharjah during the first half of the holy month of Ramadan, as part of its Ramadan preaching programme aimed at enhancing religious awareness and promoting Islamic values within the community.

The department also organised 40 lectures in government institutions and departments, along with 30 sermons and awareness talks broadcast live on its digital platforms.

During the same period, the department’s Fatwa Centre received 1,850 religious inquiries and fatwas from the public via the toll-free number 8001441. It also published 30 awareness videos on its social media platforms to meet the increasing demand for religious guidance during Ramadan.

The lectures and lessons held in mosques across the emirate focused on explaining the rulings, etiquette, and virtues of fasting, as well as addressing common jurisprudential issues faced by fasting individuals in their daily lives.

Daily lessons were conducted using the department’s book “Al Durar Al Bahiyyah fi Al Duroos Al Ramadaniyah”, alongside Qur’anic interpretation sessions that emphasised the meanings of verses and their spiritual and educational guidance.

To reach diverse segments of society, the department designated 95 mosques to host lessons and sermons in various languages for non-Arabic communities, including English, Urdu, and Malayalam, aiding in conveying the message of moderate Islam to residents across the emirate.

Awareness activities also extended beyond mosques with 40 lectures in government entities, covering topics such as the jurisprudence of fasting, the impact of worship on professional ethics, and promoting values of integrity and discipline in the workplace during Ramadan.

The department further expanded its outreach through collaborations with local media outlets, broadcasting several Ramadan programmes, including “Fatwa” daily on Sharjah TV and Radio, as well as “Tuba Ramadan,” “Ayat wa Tilawat” on Sharjah Radio, “Fadl Al Ad’iya” on Al Wusta Channel from Al Dhaid, and the charity programme “Al Reeh Al Mursalah.”

It also collaborated with Sharjah24 through the programme “Ramadan Reflections.” These programmes explore the virtues of Ramadan, fasting rulings, and faith-based conduct while answering religious questions from the public.