In phone call with UAE President, Prime Minister of Singapore calls for halt to military escalation and return to dialogue

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the implications of the escalating military actions for regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency Wong condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that their continuation undermines regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Wong for Singapore’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation and underscored the need to return to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address outstanding issues and overcome the current crises in a way that preserves regional security and stability.