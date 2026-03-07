UAE President and Prime Minister of Nepal discuss implications of military escalation in the region

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a call today from Her Excellency Sushila Karki, Interim Prime Minister of Nepal, to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for security and stability.

Prime Minister Karki expressed Nepal’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming her country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Her Excellency for Nepal’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to address issues and prevent further crises that threaten regional and international security and stability.