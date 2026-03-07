Mohamad Dandashi contributes AED 5 mnn in support of the 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' initiative

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamad Dandashi has contributed AED 5 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, reaffirming the importance of strengthening endowment (waqf) culture as a sustainable development model that ensures continued support for the most vulnerable members of society.

Launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the initiative aims to establish a long-term endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care. Through the investment of community contributions and the allocation of returns to education, healthcare and living support, the initiative enhances orphans’ quality of life while reinforcing social cohesion.

Inspired by the values and principles championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, ‘Mother of the Nation’, the initiative builds on the UAE’s globally recognised humanitarian approach, guided by the wise directives of the nation’s leadership. Launched in line with the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s commitment to aligning its programmes with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.