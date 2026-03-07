UAE President receives phone call from President of Djibouti condemning Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, during which they discussed the serious military and security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international peace and security.

His Excellency Guelleh condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. He also affirmed Djibouti’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Guelleh for Djibouti’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military escalation while preventing the conflict from widening, given the threat it poses to regional security and stability.