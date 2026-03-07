Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi to take place as schedule on 28-29 March

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council and World Triathlon have confirmed that the 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi, sponsored by TAQA, will take place as scheduled on 28-29 March, with adjustments to the competition categories.

All age-group community races, approved by World Triathlon, will proceed according to the previously announced schedule on Hudayriyat Island.

Under the revised plan, the Elite individual races, the Para triathlon Cup and the Elite Mixed Relay event have been postponed to a later date, which will be announced in due course.

Organisers have encouraged age-group athletes and triathlon enthusiasts to continue their preparations and participate in the community races, which will be held as originally planned.

The 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series season is now expected to begin with the second round in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 26 April.

According to World Triathlon regulations, if the Abu Dhabi event is rescheduled before the Grand Final, five rounds plus the final will count toward the season’s points total. However, if it is held after the Grand Final, only four rounds plus the final will count.

Athletes listed on the Abu Dhabi start lists are also eligible, if willing and able, to compete in other events on the World Triathlon calendar between 10 March and 15 April 15, which precede the first round of the 2026 Championship Series in Samarkand.

If demand for participation increases as a result of the adjustment to the Abu Dhabi event programme, the possibility of expanding athlete quotas in those events will be evaluated in coordination with local organising committees.