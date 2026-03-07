President of Colombia affirms solidarity with the UAE during phone call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a call today from His Excellency Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its security and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked President Petro for Colombia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt military action and avoid escalation in the region, calling for a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to address issues in a way that preserves regional and international security and stability.