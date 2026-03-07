UAE President: All is well in the UAE and we will emerge stronger than before

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that all is well in the UAE and that the country will remain strong thanks to the solidarity of its society and the efficiency of its military and civil institutions.

His Highness also praised the exemplary conduct shown by the UAE community, both citizens and residents, under the current circumstances.

The remarks came during His Highness’ visit to a number of individuals injured in the recent Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

His Highness said that while the UAE is known for its beauty and attractiveness, it also remains a strong and resilient nation, possessing the determination and resolve to confront challenges and safeguard the security of its people. He affirmed that the UAE will overcome the current situation and emerge stronger and more resilient.

His Highness also commended the role of the armed forces and the efficiency of all military institutions, security agencies and relevant teams, praising their sincere efforts, readiness, and dedication in defending the nation’s security and protecting its territory, people, and residents. He said their efforts are a source of pride and appreciation.

His Highness concluded by praying that God continues to protect the UAE and its people with honour and security.