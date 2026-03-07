UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Croatia on regional developments and Iranian attacks targeting the UAE

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, to discuss the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for security and stability.

Prime Minister Plenković condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, stressing that they constitute a serious violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

His Highness thanked the Croatian Prime Minister for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides called for an immediate halt to military escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in order to preserve regional peace and security