UAE President and Emir of Kuwait discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, during which they discussed the serious developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed enquired about the situation in Kuwait following the blatant Iranian attacks and affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the country in all measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

For his part, The Emir of Kuwait enquired about the situation in the UAE, expressing Kuwait’s solidarity with the country in defending its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Both sides condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the two countries and other states, stressing that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Their Highnesses emphasised the need to take all necessary measures to safeguard the security and stability of both countries and the safety of their peoples. They called for an immediate halt to escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent any further deterioration of regional security.