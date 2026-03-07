Abdullah bin Zayed meets Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

WARSAW, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, during a working visit by H.H. to Warsaw.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Poland and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

They also reviewed opportunities to develop cooperation and partnership across several sectors, including the economy, trade, advanced technology, energy, and other vital fields related to the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Poland, noting the two countries’ commitment to advancing these ties in a way that supports their aspirations for greater economic prosperity and sustainable growth.

The meeting also addressed the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several brotherly and friendly countries. H.H. expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.E. Radosław Sikorski for his country’s full solidarity with the UAE.

They two ministers also discussed the importance of supporting international efforts aimed at reinforcing regional peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.