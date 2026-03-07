UAE President: Security, sovereignty, and people’s safety remain the UAE’s top priority

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE places its security and the protection of its citizens, residents, and visitors at the very top of its priorities and is fully prepared to confront the current attacks.

His Highness expressed his deepest appreciation to the UAE’s armed forces, security services, and all national institutions and teams working tirelessly to safeguard the country, noting that they represent the highest standards of readiness, coordination, and cooperation, which is a source of pride.

In remarks delivered in light of the current circumstances facing the country and the region, His Highness also expressed his sincere gratitude for the awareness shown by the UAE community, both Emiratis and residents alike, who have expressed their genuine love and loyalty to the UAE through both words and actions.

His Highness noted that in the UAE, everyone is Emirati through their love for this land and their contributions to it.

He prayed that God grants mercy to the victims of the attacks and a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness also affirmed that the UAE, the land of Zayed, will remain strong through its unity, steadfast in defending its sovereignty, and steadily advancing towards the future.