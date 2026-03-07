Dubai Humanitarian plays pivotal role in supporting international community, enabling proactive responses to emergencies and crises

DUBAI, 7th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Humanitarian plays a pivotal role in supporting the international community and enabling proactive responses to emergencies and crises around the world, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the global humanitarian system.

Dubai Humanitarian draws inspiration in its work and mission from the approach of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continuing his legacy of giving and solidarity by delivering humanitarian aid and safeguarding human dignity without discrimination based on race or religion.

Dubai Humanitarian enjoys a geographic location that provides it with an exceptional strategic advantage, enabling it to reach nearly two-thirds of the world’s population within just a few hours—particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East—where a significant portion of communities live in areas vulnerable to natural disasters or the impacts of climate change, making rapid access a decisive factor in saving lives.

The United Arab Emirates, and Dubai in particular, further strengthen this strategic advantage through world-class logistics infrastructure that includes advanced seaports, major airports, and modern road networks that ensure smooth movement and operational efficiency.

The extensive networks of Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways, along with other airlines operating to and from the country using the latest and largest commercial aircraft, also contribute to increasing cargo capacity and enhancing logistical readiness.

This integrated system enables the humanitarian community to deliver aid to various parts of the world in less than 24 hours, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for rapid crisis response.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Dubai Humanitarian has, over more than two decades, firmly established itself as a leading humanitarian hub and the largest platform of its kind globally, enabling the international humanitarian community to respond more efficiently when crises occur.

He said that the figures and data in Dubai Humanitarian’s Humanitarian Logistics Databank confirm its high level of readiness and strong capacity to respond to natural disasters, climate change impacts, conflicts, and complex emergencies. It currently hosts an average of 200 million US dollars’ worth of humanitarian and relief items, prepositioned by the United Nations agencies, international humanitarian organisations and other NGOs which are assisting more than 100 countries per year. The stocks comprise medicines and medical supplies, shelters, water and sanitation materials, emergency food, telecommunications equipment, protection and education materials, and logistics assets.

Saba explained that in 2025, Dubai Humanitarian facilitated the transport of 790 metric tonnes of relief aid supporting around three million beneficiaries through 14 shipments dispatched by air and sea to Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, as well as to the people of the Gaza Strip via Egypt.

These shipments included essential supplies to meet urgent needs and strengthen the resilience of affected communities.

He added that during the same year, Dubai Humanitarian members dispatched 14,297 metric tonnes of aid valued at US$110 million through 1,188 shipments reaching 101 countries worldwide, clearly reflecting the collective strength of the international humanitarian community and its ability to respond swiftly and effectively to various humanitarian crises from the heart of Dubai.

Dubai Humanitarian’s operations are sustained through active engagement with government agencies and strategic partners across the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. These collaborations enable seamless coordination, logistics facilitation, and regulatory support, ensuring that humanitarian consignments move efficiently, safely, and without delay.

Dubai Humanitarian reiterates also its commitment to supporting the global humanitarian community as a fully operational hub, facilitating the delivery of lifesaving aid to communities aAected by emergencies and disasters in the region and beyond. Acting as a reliable platform for over 80 nonprofit, international humanitarian organisations, United Nations agencies, and commercial companies, the hub stands ready to mobilise and coordinate essential relief shipments, ensuring assistance reaches affected populations.

Building an integrated ecosystem based on partnerships with the private sector, academic institutions, and government entities remains a fundamental pillar for achieving the vision of Dubai Humanitarian and strengthening its sustainable impact.