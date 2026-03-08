EWEC distributes Family Iftar Boxes to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has distributed Family Iftar Boxes across Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan and Zayed Humanitarian Day.

Coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan, the initiative honours the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflects EWEC's dedication to having a meaningful, positive impact within the communities it serves.

By partnering with ERC, EWEC has ensured that essential food supplies reached beneficiary families, providing practical support that enables them to observe the Holy Month with dignity and ease.

Dr. Faisal Obaid, Chief Corporate Support Officer at EWEC, said, “Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as a poignant reminder of the UAE’s enduring commitment to compassion and the welfare of others. As we celebrate the Year of the Family in 2026, our donation of Family Iftar Boxes aims to support the social fabric of our community by easing the pressures on families during this sacred time. Through our partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, we are proud to uphold the values of generosity and social responsibility that are at the heart of what we do at EWEC."