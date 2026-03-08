Bahrain Defence Force General Command: 95 missiles, 164 drones destroyed since start of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahrain Defence Force General Command announced that its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 95 ballistic missiles and 164 unmanned aerial vehicles directed at the Kingdom of Bahrain since the start of the Iranian attacks.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force affirmed in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency that the targeting of civilian sites and private property using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

It further stated that these indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.