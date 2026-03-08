UAE selected member of UN's Consultative Advisory Board on Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics

NEW YORK, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Statistical Commission has selected the UAE as a member of the Advisory Board on the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement for the region and reflecting growing global confidence in the country’s leadership in developing statistical systems and strengthening data governance at the international level.

The announcement was made during the UAE’s participation in the 57th session of the United Nations Statistical Commission, held in New York from 3rd to 6th March.

The event is considered the world’s largest international gathering of experts in statistics and data science, attended by heads and directors of statistical offices and data centres from around the world, as well as academics, experts and advisers from UN bodies and international organisations.

The UAE’s selection to the advisory board represents a significant milestone in its international leadership, particularly as it follows the country’s election to the United Nations Statistical Commission for the 2025–2028 term, making it the only Arab country serving on the commission in a historic precedent since its establishment in 1946.

The UAE delegation included government officials from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, and the UAE’s National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee.

The advisory board, established in line with the outcomes of the previous session of the UN Statistical Commission, is a high-level UN mechanism tasked with reinforcing global commitment to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics, thereby enhancing the credibility, transparency and independence of data amid the rapid transformations in the global data ecosystem.

The board brings together a distinguished group of international experts and specialists in official statistics, including five members from the United Nations Statistical Commission throughout their membership terms, ensuring a direct institutional link with UN decision-making mechanisms and strengthening coordination between technical and strategic levels.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, welcomed the UAE’s selection to the advisory board, affirming that the UAE Government will, through its membership, support the practical implementation of the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics by sharing its expertise in data harmonisation and enhancing the quality of official statistics.

She added that the UAE will also contribute to developing governance frameworks that keep pace with digital transformation and ensure the responsible and secure use of technology, while strengthening cooperation and capacity-building through knowledge exchange. These efforts aim to help establish a more integrated, resilient and future-ready global statistical system that supports the achievement of sustainable development priorities.