Mansour bin Zayed receives phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received a phone call from H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, during which they discussed the serious developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, the Kuwaiti Prime Minister checked on the UAE, its leadership and people, in light of the blatant Iranian attacks, expressing his condemnation of these violations and stressing the need to halt the dangerous escalation.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan checked on the State of Kuwait, expressing the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait in defending its sovereignty, security and stability.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening joint GCC coordination to preserve the region’s security and stability.

They also affirmed that these attacks constitute a clear violation of international conventions and the sovereignty, security and safety of states and their peoples, given their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.