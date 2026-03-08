Dubai Duty Free contributes AED 7 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Duty Free has joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, with a contribution of AED 7 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED 1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Dubai Duty Free’s contribution comes amidst widespread participation in the campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign aims to fight childhood hunger around the world, which remains one of the gravest global threats to the fundamental right to life itself. It undermines the foundation of healthy growth and stability in the most vulnerable communities, rendering efforts to fight an urgent humanitarian and moral imperative.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi affirmed that the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is set to significantly advance international efforts to combat childhood hunger, as it embodies the UAE’s commitment to empowering underprivileged communities by ensuring children have access to nutrition and a life of dignity.

Cidambi stated: “Dubai Duty Free’s contribution to this Ramadan campaign reflects our commitment to supporting philanthropic efforts and humanitarian campaigns launched by the UAE. This campaign is particularly significant given the profound global challenges regarding access to food and the essential funding required to implement sustainable programmes.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).