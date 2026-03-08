Emirati businessman Ali Obaid Belresheed Al Ketbi contributes AED 1 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati businessman Ali Obaid Belresheed Al Ketbi, Chairman of Belresheed Group, joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, after announcing a contribution of AED 1 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED 1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Contributions continue from both individuals and institutions in support of the campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Ali Obaid Belresheed Al Ketbi said: “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds on the generous initiatives by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, upholding the principle that extending aid to underprivileged populations is a noble calling, and underscoring the UAE’s humanitarian role.”

Al Ketbi added: “It is an honour to join this Ramadan campaign, which aims to protect millions of children worldwide against the risks of hunger and malnutrition. We are also honoured to be among supporters of the UAE’s remarkable humanitarian journey.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).