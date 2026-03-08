Theyab bin Mohamed: Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Zayed’s values of giving, generosity

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed philanthropies, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies the noble humanitarian values of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his noble principles of extending goodness and generosity across various humanitarian, charitable, and development fields.

H.H. said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day returns to us year after year as we continue to follow in the footsteps of ‘Zayed of goodness and giving,’ by reviving his lofty values and principles in humanitarian work, community development, and the pursuit of human happiness. This is reflected through the implementation of impactful humanitarian projects and programmes aimed at alleviating people’s suffering, standing by them, and supporting them in securing essential needs across different parts of the world.

This comes with the unlimited support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the keen interest of His Highness Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.”

H.H. added: “We continue to draw inspiration from the lessons, values, and legacy left by the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and from his distinguished life of giving, generosity, development, nation-building, compassion, and fraternity. We move forward with the journey of humanitarian work through initiatives, charitable programmes, and development projects that originate from the UAE and reach the entire world.”