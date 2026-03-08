Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews emergency readiness, response ecosystem at Unified Medical Operations Command Centre in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has reviewed the emergency readiness and response ecosystem at the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. was briefed on the medical emergency response ecosystem across its various stages, as well as the processes in place to support medical teams treating the injured. He also reviewed the availability of strategic medical stockpiles in the emirate, which contributes to community safety and wellbeing by ensuring the healthcare sector operates efficiently and to the highest standards under all exceptional and emergency circumstances.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled commended the efforts of medical, administrative and technical personnel from all relevant public and private-sector entities, who are conscientiously working around the clock at the highest levels of readiness and professionalism to deliver the best possible care to those injured in the recent Iranian attacks targeting the UAE.

H.H. also praised the strong sense of responsibility, dedication and commitment demonstrated by all healthcare professionals and other frontline heroes in responding to these exceptional circumstances.

H.H. affirmed that Abu Dhabi’s integrated healthcare system and advanced emergency response capabilities reflect its high level of preparedness, which the UAE leadership is committed to strengthening through the continuous development of healthcare infrastructure and enhanced coordination among all relevant entities, ensuring rapid and effective responses to emergencies while preserving the safety and wellbeing of the community under all circumstances.

Officials and personnel at the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre expressed their appreciation for H.H.’s visit, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness during such circumstances, which call for national solidarity to stand as a steadfast shield against any challenge. They also prayed for the continued stability, security and prosperity of the UAE, its leadership, citizens and residents.