RAK CP: UAE's security and stability firmly established under its prudent President

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates enjoys security and stability, and that the nation remains safe and secure thanks to the cohesion of its leadership and people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. reiterated that the sons of the nation stand united behind their leadership and their brave soldiers, defending the country’s achievements and safeguarding its security with firm determination and unwavering resolve against anyone who attempts to undermine its stability.

He said: Under a prudent leadership that is grounded in wisdom and a forward-looking vision, the UAE’s security remains firmly established and its stability unwavering, reflecting the strength of the state and the confidence of its people in their future. May God protect the UAE’s leadership and people, continue to bless it with security and stability, and always make it a haven of safety and reassurance.''