CDA teams up with ‘P.O.D.FEST Global’ to unveil plans for global festival dedicated to People of Determination

DUBAI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘P.O.D.FEST Global’ to launch a global-scale festival dedicated to celebrating and empowering People of Determination, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable social development.

The partnership aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which prioritises building a more cohesive, inclusive, and future-ready society. It further supports national efforts to enable People of Determination to fully participate in economic and social life while enhancing their quality of life through practical and scalable platforms.

The initiative also comes within the framework of the Year of Family, underscoring the importance of fostering a supportive social ecosystem that strengthens families and embeds inclusion and empowerment as foundational pillars of Dubai’s development model.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on the development and organisation of ‘P.O.D.FEST’, one of the world’s leading festivals dedicated to showcasing the talents, stories, and achievements of People of Determination. The first edition is scheduled to take place in Dubai in the first week of January 2027, with the venue to be announced in due course. The festival is designed to translate the concept of inclusion into action by creating tangible pathways for employment, innovation, education, and access to assistive technologies.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, and Nicholas Santonastasso, Co-Founder of P.O.D.FEST Global, alongside Co-founders Katie Bingle, Yohanes Zewdu, and Ratmir Rafikov.

Al Shamsi stated, “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing a fully inclusive society where People of Determination are empowered to reach their full potential. Through ‘P.O.D.FEST’, we are creating integrated platforms that enable meaningful participation across employment, innovation, and lifelong learning. Our goal is to generate sustainable social impact while further strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most inclusive cities.”

‘P.O.D.FEST’ will bring together global brands, businesses, and community stakeholders to champion inclusive practices through immersive and interactive zones. These include an Innovation Expo highlighting cutting-edge assistive technologies; an Employment Zone connecting job seekers with inclusive employers; an Education Zone supporting lifelong learning; an Adaptive Sports Arena; and a Talent Stage celebrating creative expression.

A central component of the festival is its philanthropic initiative, which aims to donate thousands of assistive devices to People of Determination, alongside pursuing a new Guinness World Record, reinforcing the festival’s ambition to deliver measurable and lasting impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicholas Santonastasso said, “Our collaboration with the Community Development Authority reflects our shared belief in the limitless potential of People of Determination. Together, we are building a platform that not only celebrates talent but creates real and sustainable opportunities for participation and contribution.”

For her part, Katie Bingle noted, “This partnership allows us to deliver a transformative experience that integrates empowerment, entertainment, and opportunity within a strong institutional framework.”

Yohanes Zewdu described the partnership as a defining milestone for inclusive innovation in the region, highlighting its long-term and measurable impact beyond the festival itself.

Concluding the partners’ remarks, Ratmir Rafikov reaffirmed that ‘P.O.D.FEST’ was founded on the principle that inclusion must move beyond dialogue into implementation, stressing that the collaboration ensures the creation of a sustainable ecosystem of opportunity rather than a standalone event.

Under the MoU, CDA will provide strategic oversight to ensure alignment with national policies and cultural values, while supporting knowledge transfer and capacity-building initiatives in accessibility and inclusive event management. The collaboration aims to establish a long-term legacy that embeds the principles of inclusion within the broader social fabric of Dubai.