Hamad Al Sharqi receives media figures, stresses role of positive media in society

FUJAIRAH, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received a group of prominent media professionals from across the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, along with well-wishers marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad affirmed that media in the present era has become one of the most important tools of soft power due to its pivotal role in conveying knowledge and enhancing societal awareness, in addition to contributing to the consolidation of professional responsibility and transparency in addressing various issues and public affairs.

He stressed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established the values of media freedom alongside heightened responsibility among media professionals.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad noted that responsible media constitutes a fundamental pillar in providing accurate information from reliable sources and explaining facts objectively, without exaggeration or being drawn into rumours, which strengthens society’s trust in sources of knowledge and reinforces a sense of reassurance and stability in the public consciousness.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad also underscored the importance of awareness and responsibility when dealing with content circulating across various platforms and verifying the credibility of information before publishing or sharing it, particularly in light of the rapid spread of news through social media platforms.

He emphasised that positive media will remain a key partner in enhancing societal reassurance and strengthening public awareness.