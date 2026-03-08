Humaid bin Rashid: Zayed Humanitarian Day testament to UAE’s giving legacy

AJMAN, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies the highest meanings of loyalty in commemorating the noble legacy of a leader who devoted his life to goodness, giving and compassion, and instilled in our hearts the values of love and tolerance until acts of charity became a firmly rooted approach in the nation’s conscience.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid said, "On this day we recall with deep appreciation and gratitude the life and journey of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose humanitarian legacy is evident across every part of the UAE, and whose enduring stances in fields of generosity and giving have been witnessed by the world."

H.H. Sheikh Humaid added that Sheikh Zayed was not only a leader but also a father and a great humanitarian, with a heart devoted to goodness. His majlis remained open to people, where he listened to their concerns and fulfilled their needs. He gave without limits, extending help to all those in need, becoming a unique model of humanitarian leadership that combined wisdom, justice and compassion.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid continued that the United Arab Emirates was founded on values of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity among all, and adopted humanitarian work as a firmly established approach laid down by Sheikh Zayed. The wise leadership has continued to follow this path, making the UAE a beacon of goodness and generosity in humanitarian work at both regional and global levels.

The Ruler of Ajman noted that the humanitarian initiatives and relief assistance provided by the UAE reflect the nation’s message of extending support to those in need and alleviating the suffering of affected communities around the world.

He affirmed that the journey of giving established by Sheikh Zayed will continue, and that the noble values he instilled will remain a guiding light in serving humanity and promoting the principles of compassion and solidarity among peoples.