Erth Zayed Philanthropies marks Zayed Humanitarian Day

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Erth Zayed Philanthropies marked Zayed Humanitarian Day during a meeting chaired by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of the foundation, with the leadership of its affiliated entities.

The meeting reviewed key achievements of 2025 and outlined guiding principles for the next phase, in line with the humanitarian legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed human dignity at the centre of humanitarian and development work.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said, “Zayed Humanitarian Day represents an important moment to reflect on the enduring humanitarian values established by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed human dignity at the centre of the nation’s culture of giving. Sheikh Zayed instilled in the UAE community the belief that giving should go beyond responding to immediate needs and instead focus on creating sustainable impact that empowers people to build a better future.”

He added, “Today, Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliated entities continue translating this legacy into humanitarian and development initiatives across several priority sectors, supporting communities within the UAE and internationally. Zayed Humanitarian Day reminds us that the best way to honour Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is to continue serving people, empowering communities, and building a better future for generations to come.”

During the meeting, participants also reviewed achievements realised throughout 2025 and reaffirmed guiding principles that will direct efforts in the coming phase. These include investing in people, strengthening sustainability in humanitarian and development work, emphasising the importance of measuring impact to ensure tangible results, and reinforcing collaboration and integration among entities.

These principles aim to enhance the group’s ability to deliver sustainable humanitarian and development impact within the UAE and globally.

The meeting reflects Erth Zayed Philanthropies’ continued commitment to advancing humanitarian and development work and strengthening its impact, in line with the UAE’s vision of promoting the values of giving and human solidarity worldwide.

Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the nineteenth day of the holy month of Ramadan each year, is a national occasion to reflect on the humanitarian values established by Sheikh Zayed, which laid the foundation for a lasting approach to humanitarian and development work in the UAE and around the world.