Muslim Council of Elders: Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies enduring global legacy of goodness, giving

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to recall the humanitarian values embodied by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, throughout his distinguished legacy of giving, humanitarian service and dedication to serving humanity without discrimination.

In a statement issued on Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the nineteenth day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim Council of Elders noted that Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy has become a global model promoting solidarity and compassion, providing relief to those in need, spreading goodness and building bridges of cooperation among peoples.

The statement added that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to follow the path of Sheikh Zayed by strengthening humanitarian action and supporting initiatives that serve humanity and safeguard human dignity.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said, “Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies a comprehensive humanitarian school founded by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, based on upholding human dignity, aiding those in distress and extending support to the needy across the world.”

He added that these values have become an integral part of the mission of the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and its approach to global humanitarian work, while also promoting goodness, tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

Abdelsalam further noted that the legacy of wisdom instilled by Sheikh Zayed in the UAE’s leaders is reflected in the country’s approach to confronting challenges. He said the UAE has demonstrated responsibility and resilience in both times of prosperity and crisis, establishing a model of effective crisis management guided by prudence and humanitarian values.

The Muslim Council of Elders concluded that commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day renews commitment to the values of giving and solidarity established by Sheikh Zayed and reaffirms the universal principle that serving humanity and assisting those in need is a shared responsibility that transcends borders and cultures.