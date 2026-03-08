GCC permanent representatives meet UN chief over Iranian aggression

NEW YORK, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The permanent representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to the United Nations in New York met with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, to discuss the repercussions of the treacherous Iranian aggression targeting GCC countries.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the latest developments resulting from the Iranian attacks targeting civilian facilities, vital infrastructure, energy installations, as well as airports and ports, in a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The permanent representatives also provided briefings on the scale of the attacks faced by GCC countries and the serious repercussions of these assaults on the security and stability of the region.

In the same context, the GCC permanent representatives also met with the permanent representatives of the United States of America, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.