Saud bin Saqr: Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian approach cornerstone of UAE charitable path

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a lasting national occasion through which the nation recalls the legacy of the founding leader, the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose firmly established humanitarian values made the UAE a global model of giving and charity, extending assistance to all those in need without discrimination or boundaries.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said that Sheikh Zayed’s approach in humanitarian and charitable work has been, and continues to be, a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s path and a deeply rooted methodology based on the firm conviction that people are the essence and goal of development, and that humanitarian giving is a moral and civilisational responsibility towards all humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud added that the UAE, through its comprehensive humanitarian vision, has continued to strengthen its international presence in the fields of relief and sustainable development, while promoting a culture of volunteering and charitable initiatives, reflecting the authentic values of UAE society and embodying its message of spreading peace, tolerance and coexistence.

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a renewed call for all members of society and institutions to continue the journey of giving, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the founding father in generosity, and instilling humanitarian values in future generations in a way that contributes to building a brighter future for humanity.