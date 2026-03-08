Abdullah bin Zayed meets Slovak Prime Minister during working visit to Bratislava

BRATISLAVA, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, in the presence of Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, during a working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to the capital, Bratislava.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Slovak Republic and ways to enhance and develop them in support of the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in several priority sectors, including economic, trade and investment fields, as well as renewable energy, in line with the development visions of both countries and supporting their efforts to achieve sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the Slovak Republic and broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation across various fields, praising the progress witnessed in relations between the two countries and the promising opportunities they offer for growth and advancement.

The meeting also addressed the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several brotherly and friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to Robert Fico for his country’s full solidarity with the UAE.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at reinforcing the foundations of security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability.