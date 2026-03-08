Khalid bin Zayed: Sheikh Zayed placed humanity at highest value

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, recalled the enduring legacy established by the the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed humanity at the highest value and made giving a deeply rooted national responsibility.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, H.H. Sheikh Khalid said that Sheikh Zayed believed that the strength of nations is measured by their ability to preserve human dignity and empower individuals.

From this principle, he added, supporting People of Determination stands at the core of the UAE's priorities. "Their empowerment is not a complementary effort, but a sovereign commitment that reflects the essence of the UAE’s vision of justice and equal opportunities."

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded, "On this occasion, we renew our pledge to our wise leadership to continue building on this great humanitarian journey and to strengthen an inclusive environment that ensures People of Determination play their full role as active partners in shaping the future."