On Zayed Humanitarian Day, Zayed Authority for People of Determination reaffirms commitment to empower People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 8th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that Zayed Humanitarian Day represents a renewed opportunity to act with a spirit of responsibility and a firm belief in the capabilities of People of Determination.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, Al Humaidan said that the Zayed Authority for People of Determination translates this approach into impactful initiatives and integrated services that enhance quality of life, promote independence, and open wider pathways for inclusion and community participation.

"For us, empowering People of Determination is a daily commitment, a sustainable institutional endeavor, and a clear vision toward a more inclusive and equitable society."

"On this occasion, we renew our pledge to continue our efforts with unwavering determination, further develop our partnerships and programmes, and ensure that giving remains a practical approach, and humanitarian work a deeply rooted culture in every initiative and service we provide," Al Humaidan concluded.