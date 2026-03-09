Khalifa Award for Education launches evaluation, judging phase for nominees’ submissions in its 19th cycle

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, announced the launch of the evaluation and judging phase for the nominees’ submissions in the 19th cycle – 2026.

This phase will be carried out through interviews conducted by specialised judging committees to review the educational projects and initiatives nominated across the various fields and categories.

The General Secretariat explained that the evaluation and judging phase aims to measure the actual impact of the submitted works, monitor their outcomes on the ground, and assess their contribution to developing the education system and improving the quality of the learning environment, in accordance with the excellence standards adopted by the Award.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, affirmed that this phase represents one of the pivotal stages in the judging system, as it provides an opportunity to directly review the outputs of the nominated works, evaluate their effectiveness and sustainability, and assess their positive impact on the educational field.

He pointed out that the evaluation committees include a distinguished group of experts and specialists in educational and academic fields. These committees study the nominated projects, analyse the results of their implementation, and assess the extent of their alignment with educational development requirements, their responsiveness to modern transformations, and their anticipation of future needs.

Al Houti explained that the field evaluation of the projects focuses on the extent to which the components of the educational process benefit from these projects, foremost among them the student, as the central focus and primary objective of the educational process. He noted that the Award is committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of education and strengthening its outcomes.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by the judging committees and teams, emphasizing that these efforts contribute to strengthening the position and leadership of the Khalifa Award for Education among specialised educational awards at both the regional and international levels.