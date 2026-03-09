Bahrain's Bapco Energies declares force majeure on group's operations

MANAMA, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Bapco Energies BSC (Closed), Bahrain’s integrated energy company, announced on Monday force majeure on its Group operations which have been affected by the on-going regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its Refinery complex.

The company clarified that all local market needs are fully secured according to the proactive plans in place, ensuring the continuity of supplies and meeting local demand without impact.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted Bapco Energies as saying that it values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.