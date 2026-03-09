Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure completes Ajman Police General Headquarters project

AJMAN, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the completion of the Ajman Police General Headquarters project, marking the delivery of one of the UAE’s most prominent strategic security developments.

The project strengthens the nation’s security infrastructure framework and enhances the operational readiness of police entities to carry out their duties with high efficiency.

Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the project’s completion reflects the Ministry’s commitment to developing advanced federal infrastructure that supports security and stability, keeps pace with the requirements of modern institutional work, and aligns with the UAE’s vision of establishing integrated government facilities that enhance performance efficiency and elevate service quality.

He explained that the construction and completion of the Ajman Police General Headquarters is considered a landmark, high-impact project. It was designed in a contemporary architectural style that adheres to the highest functional and security standards, meeting the demands of advanced policing operations while enhancing operational efficiency.

The project comprises a fully integrated complex of buildings and facilities, including the main headquarters building with all its departments, service buildings, electricity and pump rooms, a gate and guard building, a nursery facility, weapons storage units, and a detention and criminal investigation building. It also includes external works, parking areas, and perimetre fencing, creating a comprehensive security environment designed in line with best engineering practices.

Al Mansoori noted that the project represents an advanced model for modern security facilities, distinguished by functional integration, operational efficiency, and the adoption of sustainability principles and high-quality design standards.

He emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to developing vital facilities in accordance with the highest international benchmarks, contributing to enhanced security readiness and improved service delivery.

He added, “The project reflects the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the sustainability guidelines, in support of the UAE’s direction toward protecting the environment and natural resources. This was achieved through the use of high-quality materials, the reduction of carbon emissions, the adoption of effective construction waste management practices, and the rationalisation of energy and water consumption.”

In a significant milestone underscoring its commitment to the highest safety standards, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure recorded one million safe working hours without any accidents or lost-time incidents during the construction and completion of the Ajman Police General Headquarters. This achievement was the result of strict adherence to occupational health and safety procedures, rigorous application of preventive standards, and continuous on-site monitoring.