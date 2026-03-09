UAE Team ADQ dominate Trofeo Oro in Euro

ROME, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team ADQ delivered a commanding performance at the Trofeo Oro in Euro – Women’s Bike Race, held in Cinquale di Montignoso, Italy. Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini claimed a solo victory after launching the decisive attack on the second ascent of La Fortezza, dropping all her rivals and riding alone to the finish.

Across the 106.8-kilometre course, the Emirati squad controlled the race from start to finish, ultimately placing several riders at the top of the standings.

Behind the winner, Karlijn Swinkels finished second, Dominika Wlodarczyk third and Silvia Persico fourth, while Paula Blasi took ninth place and Erica Magnaldi 10th. All six UAE Team ADQ riders in the race secured a place in the day’s top-10.