Empower distributes AED2.575 billion in dividends since DFM listing

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) has reaffirmed its commitment to distributing dividends to shareholders regularly, twice a year, since its listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in November 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the company announced that its total dividends distributed to shareholders over the past three years reached AED 2.575 billion.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said the company's rising profit results reflect the success of its business expansion and innovation strategy and reaffirm its commitment to achieving the objectives it had shared with the shareholders.

He added that the increase in profitability has been accompanied by the expansion of projects within Empower's business portfolio and accelerated growth in their operational efficiency.

In 2023, Empower's General Assembly approved a cash dividend of AED850 million for shareholders, paid in two equal instalments of AED425 million in April and October. This distribution fulfilled the company's commitment to pay dividends twice a year during the first two financial years following its listing on the Dubai Financial Market.

In the second financial year, 2024, the company distributed similar cash dividends totalling AED850 million, also in two equal instalments of AED425 million in April and October.

In 2025, shareholders approved a dividend of AED875 million for 2025, paid in two equal instalments of AED437.5 million in April and October.

Empower achieved a historic financial performance in 2025, recording an annual revenue of AED3.419 billion, with an impressive growth of 4.9 percent YoY compared to 2024, and a net profit of AED1.004 billion, reflecting a 10.5 percent YoY growth compared to 2024.