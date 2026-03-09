EAD, TAQA to advance biodiversity research, conservation

ABU DHABI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has named TAQA, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, as Official Partner of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI) partnership programme. Under the two-year agreement, TAQA will serve as the Lead and Exclusive Sponsor for two flagship environmental initiatives.

The first initiative will see TAQA support the launch and implementation of the Mangrove Biodiversity Automated Monitoring programme – an innovative research initiative launched under ADMI.

Supporting the development of the Mangrove Nature Tracking Assistant, MANTA – the first-of-its kind in the Arabian Gulf, leveraging artificial intelligence, technology, advanced ecological monitoring and community-driven science to study biodiversity in natural and restored mangrove ecosystems.

It aims to study and analyse the biodiversity within the natural ecosystems of mangrove habitats, with a particular focus on key species such as fish and crabs that serve as important indicators of ecosystem health and stability and help measure the success of habitat restoration efforts.

Providing accurate and real-time data that enhances the effectiveness of conservation efforts and environmental planning, MANTA supports informed decision-making to ensure the sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s coastal ecosystems.

TAQA also sponsored the 2025 Marine Turtle Festival, organised by the EAD. As one of the UAE’s key environmental events, it aims to highlight the importance of marine species conservation by releasing rescued and rehabilitated sea turtles back into their natural habitats. The festival also showcases the efforts of the Agency and its partners in protecting marine biodiversity.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Director of Marine Biodiversity Division at EAD, said that this partnership marks a significant step forward in protecting mangrove ecosystems.

"Through the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, we are pioneering the use of advanced technologies and ecological research to monitor key species and assess habitat health in real time. Collaborations like this not only strengthen our scientific capabilities, but also create opportunities for global knowledge exchange, citizen science and long-term conservation impact. Together, we are shaping a new era of environmental innovation rooted in evidence and collaboration,” she added.

Noel Aoun, Group Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA, said, “This collaboration highlights the vital role of science, technology, and community engagement in protecting and understanding our natural ecosystems. We look forward to advancing this important work alongside EAD and its partners.”

The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for mangrove conservation, research, and innovation. It brings together all projects and efforts focused on the protection of coastal ecosystems and nature-based solutions in the emirate. It also serves as a platform for regional and international collaboration, while encouraging the establishment of public-private partnerships.

Since its launch, the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative has brought together eight international and 15 local partners.