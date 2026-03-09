Dubai Residential REIT unitholders approve AED550 million cash dividend for H2 2025

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Residential REIT, a Shariah-compliant, income-generating closed-ended real estate investment trust managed by DHAM REIT Management, on Monday announced the outcomes of its first Annual General Meeting.

At the meeting, unitholders approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of AED550 million for the second half of 2025, equivalent to 4.2 fils per unit.

This brings the total payout for the year ended 31st December 2025 to AED1.10 billion, equivalent to 8.5 fils per unit, implying a gross dividend yield of approximately 7.7 percent on IPO price and accounting to 86 percent of net profit before changes in the fair value of investment property.

Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Dubai Residential REIT, said, “With total cash dividends of AED1.10 billion for 2025, we have delivered in line with the distribution guidance provided at the time of listing."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to strong governance, prudent leverage, and balanced capital allocation, while continuing to progress our committed growth pipeline and maintain our distribution policy of paying out at least 80 percent of our net profit," he added.

Dubai’s real estate and residential leasing markets remain supported by diversified demand and a well-established regulatory framework, reinforcing confidence in their resilience.

In 2025, Dubai Residential REIT delivered strong results, reporting revenue of AED1.95 billion, up 9.0 percent year-on-year, supported by portfolio occupancy of 98.3 percent and tenant retention of 88 percent.

Net Profit before changes in the fair value of investment property increased by 14.5 percent to AED1.28 billion.

From 2026 onwards, the REIT intends to distribute at least 80 percent of profit semi-annually before changes in the fair value of investment property, subject to Board approval and in accordance with applicable regulations and the REIT distribution policy.