DIFC Square opens ahead of schedule

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the completion and phased handover of DIFC Square ahead of schedule.

DIFC Square responds to unprecedented demand for office space within the centre, underpinned by 100 percent pre-leasing levels prior to handover.

The project reflects DIFC’s position as the region’s leading financial centre, which continues to attract new companies at an unprecedented rate, while also providing expansion opportunities for existing clients.

Some existing registered companies are either relocating to larger premises at DIFC Square or expanding their footprint by securing additional space there. These companies include Bank of Singapore, Deutsche Bank, Gallagher Insurance, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Moody’s and TP ICAP.

Tenants who have received offices have already commenced fit-out works.

DIFC continues to help clients identify the most suitable space across the District, and the movement of existing tenants into DIFC Square will provide 100,000 sq. ft. of capacity in DIFC’s sought-after Gate District and Gate Village.

Developed by DIFC Developments within a 24-month design and construction timeframe, DIFC Square provides 600,000 sq. ft. of office space built to meet the evolving needs of global businesses.

The development forms an ensemble of three interconnected glass façade buildings with dedicated parking facilities and retail spaces. Some renowned outlets set to establish within the development include Duck & Rice, Saddle, Hudson & Rye, Liban, and Cakes & Bubbles.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said that completing DIFC Square ahead of schedule underpins the centre's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure that enables businesses to scale and thrive.

"The exceptional demand from new international firms and the sustained expansions of our registered companies are a strong endorsement of the resilience and attractiveness of our ecosystem," he added.

DIFC Square is part of the centre’s ambitious plans to deliver 1.6 million sq. ft. of commercial space in 2026 and 2027, including DIFC Living, Innovation Two and Immersive Tower. It has been built to LEED standards, with certification by the US Green Building Council due imminently.