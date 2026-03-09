Ramadan Nights 2026 exhibition opens on Tuesday at Expo Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition will open on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah and run until 22nd March.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 13-day exhibition will feature more than 210 exhibitors representing around 700 local and international brands, offering discounts of more than 75 percent on a wide range of products.

“Ramadan Nights” attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually from across Sharjah and other emirates. Held as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, the exhibition will feature a programme of entertainment, cultural and heritage activities, along with interactive competitions for visitors.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the Ramadan Nights exhibition serves as a key platform to stimulate retail activity, drawing large numbers of shoppers each year through extensive promotional campaigns and discounts on a broad range of products.