Arabic Cultural Institute in Milan to train municipal staff in Arabic language

SHARJAH, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabic Cultural Institute in Milan, established by the Sharjah Book Authority, has signed an agreement with the Municipality of Milan to deliver Arabic-language and cultural training to staff working with migrants and refugees.

The programme will provide beginner-level Arabic courses and introductory modules in Arab culture for personnel at the Milan Reception Centre and across the city’s wider reception and integration network.

The agreement responds to rising demand in municipal services, as more Arabic-speaking beneficiaries seek support through Milan’s migrant assistance system.

Founded in 2024 through a partnership between the Sharjah Book Authority and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the institute was established to expand Arabic language education in Europe and strengthen academic and cultural exchange between the Arab world and European institutions.

Opened in 2024, the Milan Reception Centre is the city’s sole specialised facility dedicated to migrant and refugee services. It employs around 100 cultural and linguistic mediators and supports approximately 1,000 beneficiaries each month.

The first courses are scheduled to begin in March, with registrations already exceeding expectations.

The initiative reflects the Sharjah Book Authority’s broader strategy to expand the professional and educational use of Arabic beyond the Arab world and to consolidate Sharjah’s role as a bridge for cultural and knowledge dialogue between East and West.