Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to support Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 9th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dar Al Ber Society has joined a growing list of contributors to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, as it announced a contribution of AED5 million.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Dar Al Ber’s contribution is part of a widespread community response to the campaign, which has received contributions from individuals and institutions reflecting the UAE community’s established culture of giving and generosity.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

It operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, stated, “Dar Al Ber Society’s contribution to this Ramadan campaign reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE and MBRGI’s efforts to aid vulnerable populations, especially children facing the threat of hunger. We are confident that our unified efforts are key to realising this noble humanitarian goal.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).